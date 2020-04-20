Orangeburg communities gather and support each other after the storms

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Tornados and storms traveled through the South last week, causing destruction and unfortunately taking a few lives. Families are remaining strong despite it and helping each other when they all need it most.

11 total tornados ripped through the CSRA one week ago. Five of those were EF-3's. And even more tread South Carolina.

One week after the tornado hit and debris is scattered across Preserver Road.

What was once a family's home and safety, was ripped off of its foundation and all that remains is brick, debris, shoes, pieces of clothing, and toys scattered and ruined.

Two people were killed on the road and two children were injured.

It's the first time Isabella 'Izzie' Vaughtern and her family are seeing the damage.

"Its really bad because their home is in bits and pieces, you can only see the floor of their home, their walls and roof, its all off," Vaughtern said.

Izzie's friends lived on Preserver road. They are two sisters -- Brooke and Michelle -- who were hospitalized after they were found in the woods the next morning.

"They were in their house and the house came off of the ground and it swang them around and they got thrown off into the woods," Vaughtern said.

Her other friend Alexis lived down the street. Aleixs has slept over her at aunt's house on Easter Sunday, the night before the storms.

Her parents stayed home, but sadly, they didn't survive the storms.

"I know everything she had was gone," Vaughtern said, regarding her Alexis. "I just want them to get better."

That's when Izzie made it her mission to help her friends and the community after the tornadoes -- with donations and gift cards. She's working to bring hope and smiles back to their lives after the tragedy.

And Izzie's mother, Jennifer, couldn't be more proud of her, and proud of the community for stepping up to help so many people who are displaced.

"Over this past weekend alone there's been five to 600 crew members out there in Neeses cutting down trees and helping people get their stuff back together," Jennifer said. "We just want to see her friends taken care of, where they're safe and have a place and everything. lots of prayers."

News 12 was informed that according to the families of the two children injured, they are recovering well. Michelle was just released from the hospital and Brooke recently woke up and was able to FaceTime with her sister for the first time since the tornado.

