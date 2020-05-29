Orangeburg County to review response to cookout shooting that killed 3

Friday, May 29, 2020

BOWMAN, S.C. — Officials in Orangeburg County plan to review the response to a deadly shooting at a Memorial Day cookout to determine whether emergency responders followed all necessary protocols.

Three people — Austin Lee Benjamin, 17, Malik Glover, 24, and Antonio Smith, 19 — were fatally shot early Tuesday at the gathering in Bowman, according to Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall.

Five others were injured in the shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Dibble and Rail streets, just off Charleston Highway.

Neighbors say around 100 people gathered for the Memorial Day cookout. They say it was family-friendly community event -- until gunfire broke out.

Dionne Summers lives in Bowman and heard the gunfire from her living room. She said she called 911 three times about the shooting.

“We kept calling asking when EMS is coming because it was critical. It seemed like it took them forever,” she said.

The first call to 911 at 1:06 a.m. reported gunfire at the gathering, Orangeburg County EMS Director Stephanie Givens told The Times and Democrat. Dispatchers didn't learn that someone may have been shot until 1:15 a.m., Givens said.

It had been a busy day and night for EMS workers, who