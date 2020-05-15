Orangeburg County pair arrested in theft of trailer, equipment

Friday, May 15, 2020

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man and a woman from Neeses in connection with the theft of a stolen work trailer and $15,000 in equipment.

According to officials, deputies saw several pieces of lawn and logging equipment along with trailers located at a home on Opal Lane. Deputies saw 28-year-old Christopher Baughman take off running as they rode by the home.

Deputies later interviewed 30-year-old Tara Williams at the home who said the trailer belonged to her boyfriend’s boss. However, investigators determined that was not true. Williams changed her story, telling deputies the trailer was given to her by another man. Investigators called that man, who said the couple asked him to go to Georgia to steal a trailer with them.

After deputies towed the trailer back to the OCSO impound, investigators found out the trailer was stolen from a business in Harrison, Ga.

The trailer and equipment were returned to the owner.

Baughman and Williams were each charged with receiving stolen goods with a value of more than $10,000.

Bond was set for the couple at $10,000 each.

