Orangeburg County man facing multiple charges over 2 shooting incidents

Thursday, June 11, 2020

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) -- A Cope man faces multiple charges in connection with a pair of shooting incidents in March and May, deputies say.

Jeremy Thomas, 26, is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Thomas is also charged with stalking, trespassing and malicious injury to personal property in a second incident.

“This guy thought his ex-girlfriend was seeing this one victim in one incident and shot at her home in a completely different incident,” Ravenell said.

Deputies say the charges stem from two incidents. In the first, which they say happened in March, witnesses said Thomas arrived at a Neeses home and began firing at the home. He began shouting he would come back and "spray the house with bullets," an incident report states.

The second incident happened in May, deputies say, when Thomas was accused of shooting at an Orangeburg man he believed was seeing his ex-girlfriend. The victim told investigators Thomas had been following his vehicle as he traveled to a relative's home. As the victim pulled onto the property, he said Thomas began shooting, shattering his vehicle's window, according to a report.

A judge set bond Wednesday at $18,465.

