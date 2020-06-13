Orangeburg County investigators searching for elderly woman

Saturday, June 13, 2020

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Orangeburg County investigators are searching for a missing elderly woman who walked off from a business Saturday.

Deputies say the call came in just before 6:00 p.m. Family reported that 80-year-old Rose Hill walked off while they were shopping at the Lowe's on a North Road.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, there were reports that the missing woman was seen near Circle K, which was near the Lowe's.

Investigators are asking the public to keep a vigilance on the North Road area toward the Tractor Supply as well as the Willington Lakes apartment complex area.

"We need anyone to help us find this lady," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, "in order that we might get her back to her family."

The OCSO say there is no picture at this time, but they are working to get one. Hill is described as a black female standing about 5 foot 4 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds. They say she was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, coral capri pants, blue sneakers and a black bonnet.

Hill is believed to have physical ailments making her an endangered person.

If you have any information of her whereabouts, please contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.​