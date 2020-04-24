Orangeburg County deputies seek pair of suspects in attempted break-in

Friday, April 24, 2020

CODOVA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted break-in at a home in Cordova.

Officials said the incident happened around 2 p.m. on April 20. The home’s doorbell camera captured the moment when a dark-colored truck pulled into the yard before backing up. Two suspects tried to make their way into the home. One of the two suspects knocked on the door before the second suspect tried to kick in the door.

The suspects left the home after the alarm went off.

If you have any information about this attempted break-in, please contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

• PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

• MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

