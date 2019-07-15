Operation Southern Shield begins, aims to put the brakes on speeding

Monday, July 15, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Highway Patrol is putting the brakes on speeding across the Peach State, starting Monday.

Operation Southern Shield is a multi-state effort throughout Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, and Tennessee that begins July 15th and runs through the 21st.

Those law enforcement agencies in each state are working to keep major highways safer by more strictly monitoring the speed limit.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding has been a factor in nearly one-third of all traffic deaths in the United States over the last two decades. In 2017, speeding killed 9,717 people, which was about 26 percent of nationwide traffic fatalities that year.

Be safe on the roadways this week, because more patrols will be out serving up tickets.

