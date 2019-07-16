Tuesday, July 16, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- You may have seen them out yesterday. Day one of the week long crackdown on speeding is in the books but, it's far from over.

News 12's, Alexus Allen, was able to ride along with a Georgia State Patrol trooper on the first day of Operation Southern Shield where she saw the action from a trooper's eye view.

Corporal Kendell McKoy with GSP explains the importance of Operation Southern Shield.

"Operation Southern Shield is a combination of Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama,Tennessee and Florida. We've all come together to help reduce the amount of deaths and serious injuries on the highways."

Throughout the first day of Operation Southern Shield, 130 citations were issued out just among Troop E, which consists of five Georgia posts, one being Post 25 in Columbia County. While that may seem like a lot, within an hour yesterday Corporal McKoy had pulled over three drivers, all going over eighty miles per hour. Corporal McKoy says this week was chosen for the operation because, more people are on the road than ever.

"We have a large number of fatalities during this week. I think because, a lot of families are traveling. We have a lot of tourists traveling throughout the state during this time of year, school is about to start back so, they are trying to wrap up their family vacations before the summer ends," McKoy explains.

Not only speeding, but distracted driving, not wearing seat belts, texting and driving; troopers see it all. But this week officials tell News 12, there won't be any warnings. When you see blue lights behind you, know a citation comes with it.

Corporal McKoy suggests that this year state troopers may issue more citations then in the past.

"Within the five combining states last year we did over twelve thousand so, this year we'll probably top that. Our goal isn't to write a bunch of tickets our goal is to deter people from speeding in order for them to get to their destination safely."

In 2017, The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported nearly one-third of traffic deaths in the U.S. were related to speeding and just last year Georgia Department of Transportation saw yet another increase in speed-related fatalities.

