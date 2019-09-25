"Operation Snowfall" results in federal charges for eight

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office teamed up with a number of different agencies to indict 32 people on various drug and weapon charges, and it all started with an anonymous tip.

"We conducted over 14 search warrants which led to over $500,000 in assets," said Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree.

Officials seized more than 30 guns, 10 vehicles, more than 2 kilograms of cocaine, 32 grams of crack-cocaine and 9 lbs. of marijuana.

This is the second major drug bust in Augusta since June, when deputies seized more than 40 lbs. of cocaine from a warehouse. At that time, Sheriff Roundtree said Augusta was becoming a popular thoroughfare for drugs because of it's location.

In this case, they found a defendant traveling back and forth to Atlanta.

"He then recruited members of his family, and they all engaged in the criminal enterprise of drug trafficking," Sheriff Roundtree said.

The investigation started because of an anonymous tip from someone in the community. Sheriff Roundtree says that relationship between the community and law enforcement is crucial in stopping crimes like this.

"This is never going to be our last operation," he said. "We're getting quite good at it and criminals should be extremely concerned."

Of the 32 people indicted, eight are being charged with federal offenses. If convicted, they could face anywhere from five years to life in prison depending on the charge.

Two of the defendants are also facing two murder charges from back in 2017 and 2018. Sheriff Roundtree said at their peak, the traffickers were bringing in about 20 kilograms of cocaine from Atlanta to Augusta per month.

