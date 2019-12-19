'Operation Blue Blitz' targets 22 accused gang members in 180-count indictment

Thursday, Dec, 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- District Attorney Natalie Paine's office has handed down a 180-count indictment against 22 people accused of being part of a street gang.

According to Paine's office, the 22 people are hit with various charges connected to allegedly having membership in the Rolling 60's street gang.

"This gang has nationwide reach," a statement from Paine's office said. "However, this criminal street gang started showing up in Augusta-Richmond County in late 2015. They area charged in connection with multiple armed robberies, aggravated assaults, fraudulent activity, and drug and weapons violation that occurred in several counties in Georgia."

The following people have been arrested:

1. Devon Cornelulus Crew

2. Gevorcee Donte Hales

3. Devante Rashaad Harper

4. Halerd Asa Lee

5. Ahkeem Malique Nathaniel

6. Demian Cornelius Rainey

7. Kevonte Demontrez Keith

8. Anzyon Dashon Perry

9. Antonio Santoy Robinson

10. Davian Michael Rowan

11. Alexander Artavius Givens

12. Maurice William Franklin

13. Michael Leon Troupe

14. Aquavias Kolinski Nathaniel

15. Nickalaus Lavon Lanham

16. Jacques Perry

17. Carlos Michael Figueroa

18. Leroy Alfred Jenkins

19. Terrell Keith

20. Michael Paschal-Lovett

21. Marion Edwards

22. KeSean LaWalter Hillary

More on this story as it develops.

