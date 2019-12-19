'Operation Blue Blitz' targets 22 accused gang members in 180-count indictment

Thursday, Dec, 19, 2019
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- District Attorney Natalie Paine's office has handed down a 180-count indictment against 22 people accused of being part of a street gang.
According to Paine's office, the 22 people are hit with various charges connected to allegedly having membership in the Rolling 60's street gang.
"This gang has nationwide reach," a statement from Paine's office said. "However, this criminal street gang started showing up in Augusta-Richmond County in late 2015. They area charged in connection with multiple armed robberies, aggravated assaults, fraudulent activity, and drug and weapons violation that occurred in several counties in Georgia."
The following people have been arrested:
1. Devon Cornelulus Crew
2. Gevorcee Donte Hales
3. Devante Rashaad Harper
4. Halerd Asa Lee
5. Ahkeem Malique Nathaniel
6. Demian Cornelius Rainey
7. Kevonte Demontrez Keith
8. Anzyon Dashon Perry
9. Antonio Santoy Robinson
10. Davian Michael Rowan
11. Alexander Artavius Givens
12. Maurice William Franklin
13. Michael Leon Troupe
14. Aquavias Kolinski Nathaniel
15. Nickalaus Lavon Lanham
16. Jacques Perry
17. Carlos Michael Figueroa
18. Leroy Alfred Jenkins
19. Terrell Keith
20. Michael Paschal-Lovett
21. Marion Edwards
22. KeSean LaWalter Hillary
More on this story as it develops.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.