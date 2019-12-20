Operation Blue Blitz: More gang violence raises questions about whether Augusta is doing enough

Friday, December 20, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is still on the run after a major gang bust in Richmond County.

18 people are behind bars in Richmond County, three others are in custody in other places, waiting to be brought back to Richmond County.

They're allegedly connected to a gang called the Bangin' 60's Street Gang, an affiliate of the Crips. Most the people arrested are between 17 and 22 years old.

Willie Saunders is an attorney, who used to serve as a judge in juvenile court. He says he doesn't think Augusta does a good job of addressing troubled youth, even though the problem isn't a new one.

"The bulk of what makes up our criminal justice system consists of young people," said Saunders.

He says fighting for Augusta to address its troubled youth is a battle he hasn't been able to win.

"To say that it's fine that a certain percentage of those youth go by the wayside is just - it really upsets me," said Saunders.

This year, Augusta invested more than $1 million into its juvenile court system. Meanwhile, Chatham County, an area comparable to ours, invested more than $6 million.

With that being said, in Richmond County's 2020 Proposed Budget, the city administrator proposes more juvenile education programs, and recommends an increased juvenile court system budget, totaling about $40,000 more than 2019's budget.

"We need a lot more help. For those who do and are on the battlefield, I applaud them. But we need a lot more help," said Saunders.

Saunders says a lot of kids who turn to crime don't have positive guidance in their lives, so they find it within street gangs.

"In this community, you'll find four and five-year-olds fending for themselves. You got eight-year-olds taking care of their five-year-old brothers," he said.

But for those that do have support systems, Saunders says no one is there to help them.

"The system tells them that we have nothing to assist you until your child gets into trouble," he said.

Saunders says the answer lies within the community's attitude towards the kids, and their willingness to invest time into them.

