One-year-old fighting for life after fatal accident

Friday, August 16, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock

WARRENVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Warrenville woman was killed in a car accident in Wyoming last week, and her 1-year-old son, Zane Williams, is fighting for his life after being airlifted to Salt Lake City.

Jordyn Winters, 22, and her Beech Island boyfriend, Matthew Smith, 21, ran away together just a few days before the accident.

Winters' father, Glen Mealing, says they drove cross country. Police told Mealing that Smith veered into oncoming traffic while traveling at a high rate of speed.

"She cared about everybody. She went out of her way to do for everyone first before she thought about herself," Mealing said of his daughter.

Investigators also told Mealing that Jordyn was asleep at the time of the accident, and did not suffer or feel any pain.

"She fell asleep and woke up in heaven," he said,

As for baby Zane, doctors say he is still deep in the woods. They say he suffered severe brain injuries, and fractures to his skull.

"He's able to move his eyes, but there's no focusing. His eyes go different kinds of directions," said Mealing.

Mealing said doctors are preparing him for the worst.

"They're concerned about quality of life with him. They said he may grow to adulthood and still be basically an invalid. But we can't let him go," he said.

Mealing also says Zane was born three months premature, and spent the first few months of his life on a breathing tube. 19 months later, baby Zane is hooked up to the tube again.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved