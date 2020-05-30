One week left of early voting for the postponed Presidential Primary

Saturday, May 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- There's one week left to cast your ballot in advanced voting for the postponed Presidential Primary, General Primary, and Nonpartisan Election.

Advance voting began on Monday, May 18 and goes through Friday, June 5, 2020.

In Richmond County, you can vote at several different locations including the Municipal Building Beazley Room, Diamond Lakes, Henry Brigham and the Warren Road location at 300 Warren Rd.

For specific dates and times, click here: https://www.augustaga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/13445/AV-schedule

In Columbia County, early voting for the June 9, 2020 General Primary/Nonpartisan General and Special Election will be available Monday, May 18 through June 5 from 8:00am to 5:00pm at building G3.

To vote in person, you must bring a photo ID and voters are asked to wear a clean face-covering. They also advise to give yourself extra time because voting in person will likely take longer due to social

distancing and the limited number of staff and voters allowed in each

facility.

The Richmond County Board of Elections encourages all voters to vote by mail. If you choose to cancel your mail in absentee ballot, bring it with you to the polls.