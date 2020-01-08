One wanted in Oct. 30 shooting captured in recording arrested; second still sought

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- One of the three men wanted in connection with an Oct. 30, 2019 shooting that was captured in a recording.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says Richard Carroll, Jr. has been charged with criminal conspiracy, two counts of unlawful carrying, and possession of Marijuana.

Carroll was arrested alongside three others in a vehicle that was stopped on Project Road in Warrenville.

The three others have been identified as Christopher Jaylen Graham, Jermaine Darnell Garriett, Jr., and Tyrone Dupree, Jr. Graham and Garriett were booked for unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of firearm by person convicted of violent felony and possession of marijuana. Dupree was booked for driving under suspension, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of marijuana.

Deputies, meanwhile, continue to seek one of the other men wanted in the Oct. 30 shooting. Dwayne Antoine Wilson is wanted for criminal conspiracy and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.