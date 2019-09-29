One twin dies, one twin lives after being left in car at Ala. car dealership

An 11-month old boy has died after being left in a car at Sunny King Honda, according to Oxford’s Police Chief Bill Partridge.

The child and his sister were found around noon on Friday.

The Calhoun County coroner said the girl is doing OK.

Chief Partridge says when first responders arrived, the father had the twins out of the car which was a personal car, not one of the ones for sale on the lot.

The management at Sunny King Honda released the following statement Friday afternoon: "The Sunny King Automotive Group family is hurting. We request your thoughts and prayers for our employee and his family and the Sunny King Automotive Group family."

