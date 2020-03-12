Two shot at Augusta hotel

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says two people have been shot at the Comfort Suites Augusta Riverwatch hotel on Riverwest Drive.

Officials say they responded to the hotel in reference to a shooting at 11:23 p.m. That's where they found two victims with gunshot wounds. RCSO says one victim was shot in the leg. The other victim had a gunshot to the head considered as life threatening.

Officials say both victims were taken to the hospital. No additional details are available at this time.

Stay tuned in to News 12 as we continue to follow this developing story.