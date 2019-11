Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials say one person was shot Thursday morning at Trinity Manor Apartments.

According to dispatch, that person was shot in the abdomen.

A suspect, dispatch says, is described as a black male that ran toward Barton Chapel Road.

More on this story as it develops.

