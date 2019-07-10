One person wounded following shooting in Aiken

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken Department of Public Safety says one person is wounded following a shooting.

Aiken DPS officials say that person, identified so far as a teen male, was shot in the leg around 4:30 p.m. on Alderman Street -- that's near Crosland Park.

Investigators are currently in the process of interviewing witnesses and do not have any suspects identified.

The victim, meanwhile, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

