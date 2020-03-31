One person suffers facial wound in Augusta shooting

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person suffered a minor wound in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Augusta, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded at about 3:44 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a shooting at 1424 Sycamore Drive.

Arriving deputies found one person had been struck in the face on his right cheek while walking to his residence.

The injury appeared to be a flesh wound that was not life-threatening, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and further information was not being released.

