One person shot on Watkins Street in Augusta

Sunday, December 15, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Watkins Street.

They say it happened around 7:30 p.m. Deputies say they found a male who had been shot. They say that person was taken to the hospital and his injuries are considered to be life threatening.

Deputies say there were reports that the shooting occurred in the commission of a robbery. They say the alleged shooter is on the scene and is being questioned.

Investigators are on the scene and are in the process of interviewing subjects. They say it is in the early stages of the investigation.

This is a developing story.