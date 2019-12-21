One person shot on Alpine Circle in Williston Friday night

Saturday, December 21 2019

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Williston Police Department is looking for information about a Friday night shooting.

The shooting happened on Alpine Circle in Williston Friday night around 9:30 p.m., according to officials.

Officers say one person was shot and taken to the hospital. They say the victim is stable. There is no information about any suspects in the case yet.

Anyone with any information can contact Chief Pruitt at 803-300-2241 or Lt. Logan at 803-671-3499.