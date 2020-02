Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a house fire has killed one person overnight.

News 12 is told the fire happened off Sims Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

The body is being sent to the crime lab for identification.

