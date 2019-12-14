One person killed after early morning crash in McCormick County

Saturday, December 14, 2019

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after an early morning crash on Serpentine Drive in McCormick County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says.

It happened at 5:15 Saturday morning. Trooper Joe Hovis says a driver was going south on Serpentine Drive, just two miles south of Plum Branch, with a passenger in the car.

SCHP says the car went off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts. They say the driver was injured and taken the hospital and the passenger was ejected and killed at the scene.

This accident is still under investigation with SCHP. We have reached out to the Coroner's Office for the identification of the passenger.

