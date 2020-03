AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT)) -- Officials said a woman was killed after being hit by a car near May Royal Drive in Aiken County Friday night.

34-year-old Chanel Sherman was walking in the middle of Columbia Hwy. North in Aiken when she was struck and killed by a truck going the same direction.

Sherman was pronounced dead at the scene. South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved