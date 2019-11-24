One person in hospital after accident on Riverwatch Pkwy, dispatch says

Sunday, November 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County dispatch confirms crews were on the scene of a car accident with injuries on the 2600 block of Riverwatch Parkway.

The call came in at 5:36 p.m. Dispatch says only one car was involved in the accident and only one person was inside the car.

They also confirm that one person was taken to the hospital. We are working to learn more about how the crash happened and the condition of the person in the car.

Officials have cleared the scene and lanes are open on Riverwatch Parkway.

