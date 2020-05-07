One person gets out of burning structure in Augusta

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A person made it out of a home that caught fire early today in Augusta.

At about 3:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Myrtle Lane.

Firefighters from Station 8 worked quickly to get the fire under control, according to Augusta Fire and EMA.

One person was able to get out of the building unharmed, the agency reported.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the lone occupant.

There are no injuries to report and a cause has not been determined.

