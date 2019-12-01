One person dead after shooting on Ollerich Ave., Coroner's Office says

Sunday, December 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond Coroner’s Office says they're investigating a deadly shooting this morning.

Officials say it happened at about 2:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Ollerich Ave. They say the victim was found outside a home with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim died at about 3:15 a.m. according to the Coroner's Office.

They say the name of the victim will be released once the next of kin has been notified. The victim will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.