One person dead after drive by shooting in Aiken County

Saturday, April 3, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after a drive by shooting in Aiken Friday night. The Aiken County Coroner's office was called to the scene of the drive-by on Pickens Avenue at Pine Street. At approximately 9:45 pm, 26-year-old Lafayette Williams of Aiken was walking on Pickens Ave when a vehicle, drove by, shooting Williams. According to authorities, Williams sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy will be done on Monday. This is an ongoing investigation.

