One person dead after crash on Pine Log Road in Aiken County

Sunday, May 17, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after crashing early Sunday morning off of Pine Log Road.

The single vehicle crash happened around 2:05 AM. Officials say the driver was driving a Chevrolet pickup on Pine Log Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

SC Highway Patrol says the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt.

