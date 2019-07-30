One person dead after crash on North Martintown Road in Edgefield Co.

July 30, 2019

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- A driver is dead after a crash on North Martintown Road in Edgefield County.

SC Highway Patrol confirms it happened Tuesday around 2:46PM when the victim was driving north on North Martintown Road in a Chevy Avalanche.

The truck ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, and crashed into the ditch on the opposite side of the road. Highway Patrol says the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Once the victim's family has been notified, and the coroner's office gives us information on the victim, we will pass that along.