One person dead after crash involving motorcycle and four wheeler

Sunday, April 5, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead after a crash with a motorcycle and a four wheeler.

Deputies say 32-year-old Dennis Benar Jones II of Midville was taken to the hospital and has passed away from his injuries.

The accident happened on Saturday at 6:26 p.m. on the 400 block of Murphy Street in Midville. Deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with GSP Troopers and Burke County EMA responded in reference to a crash with injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.