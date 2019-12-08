One person dead after crash in Orangeburg County

Sunday, December 8, 2019

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash Sunday evening near Doc Rd.

Officials say it happened at 5:50 p.m. on US 21 near Doc Road. They say there were two cars involved in the crash.

One of the cars was a Nissan. The driver died on scene after being trapped inside, SCHP says. There was only one person in that car.

The other was a jeep and had two people inside. Officials say both were wearing their seat belts and had non-life threatening injuries.

SCHP says the driver of the Nissan crossed the center line on US 21 and hit the jeep.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.