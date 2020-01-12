One person dead after accident on Walton Way and I-20

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a traffic accident on Walton Way and I-20, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say it happened at 4:41 Sunday evening. They say only one car was involved.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle struck the barrier wall and guard rail and the driver was transported to Doctor's Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Coroner's Office says they will release the victim's identity when they notify family.

They say there were no other people in the vehicle and the S.T.A.R. Traffic will be on scene investigating.

They advise anyone traveling to use caution or find an alternative route if travelling near this area.

