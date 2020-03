Tuesday, March 31, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after an accident in Aiken County Monday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it was a single vehicle accident. It happened on Briar Patch Lane between 11 and midnight Monday night.

Highway patrol says the vehicle overturned on the highway and ejected the passenger from the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle died from injuries.

Stay with News 12 NBC 26 from details