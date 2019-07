Wednesday, July 17, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, a person has died due to an accident.

The victim had just gotten off of work from Vogtle when the victim suffered a medical episode. The vehicle hit several trees head-on before coming to a stop.

Burke County EMA performed CPR and transported the victim to Burke Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

We will have more on this story as it is still developing.