One person dead after a shooting in Saluda Saturday

Sunday, April 26, 2020

SALUDA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Saluda County Coroner says one person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting on Myranda Ave. in Saluda Saturday night.

The coroner says Alexander Dayquane Henley, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were injured and taken to Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. He says one is in critical condition.

We are waiting to hear back from the Saluda Police Department about a possible suspect.

