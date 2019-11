Sunday, November 10, 2019

News 12 Sunday Morning

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The fight to save the Lock and Dam puts the Savannah Riverkeeper at odds with a lot of people who love the river and want to see water levels stay where they are. The new plan would get rid of the Lock and Dam and replace it with a Rock Weir.

Tonya Bonitatibus is the guest on our new segment One on One with Richard Rogers. She talks all things Lock and Dam and the threats she's getting for her views.