One of three murder suspects behind bars after killing of Graniteville mom and 1-year-old child

Saturday, January 4, 2020

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County investigators say say after an extensive search, working numerous leads and tips provided by citizens, one of the three murder suspects following the death of a Graniteville mom and her 1-year-old child have been arrested.

Mel'lisha Jackson and her son Elijah were killed after what the Aiken County Sheriff's Office believes was a gang-related shooting.

Investigators say Thomas Anthony Henderson was arrested Saturday morning around 8:45 a.m. at a home in Augusta. The investigation led to Henderson being found on Greene Street where he was taken into custody without incident.

The arrest was a combined effort of the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, ATF Rage Unit, Aiken DPS, North Augusta DPS, U.S. Marshalls and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Investigators say Henderson will be held in Richmond County Jail pending an extradition hearing.

Henderson was charged with 2 counts of murder after the killing on December 17, 2019 at the Kalmia Apartments. They say additional charges may be coming.

"The joint efforts by law enforcement agencies in the CSRA made this arrest possible," Sheriff Michael Hunt said. "We cannot thank them enough as well as those citizens who were courageous by providing information that assisted law enforcement officers with this murder investigation.”

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts and identity on the remaining two killers, you can contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.