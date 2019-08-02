One of the Dukes of Hazzard stars was in Augusta for an independent film

Friday, August 2, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Looks like one half of those Duke boys was in town this week to film a movie.

John Schneider, who played Bo Duke for The Dukes of Hazzard from 1979 to 1985 was in Augusta to work on the movie "Tulsa."

Tulsa is an independent film. The directors say they expect other low-budget films to choose Augusta. The Augusta Regional Film Office says 75 percent of the crew is local.

Schneider was in town on Thursday to work, but immediately left.

