One of CSRA's first COVID-19 patients is doing much better, but hasn't heard from the CDC yet

Jason Hasty, one of the first COVID-19 patients in the CSRA, is doing much better, but he still hasn't heard from the CDC. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- There is still so much we don't know about the coronavirus. That's why it's so important right now for doctors to study the people who do have it.

A few days ago, we introduced you to Jason Hasty, one of the first people in the CSRA to have come down with the virus.

Hasty also feels pretty different from when we first checked in with him Monday.

"One of the latest things I've noticed developing is this, this thing in the back of my neck and this is a very recent feeling almost like it's sort of in a lymph node type area,” Hasty said.

It bothered him during our interview, and it's why he kept moving his neck.

"I don't want to use the word evolving. It's been changing,” Hasty said. “The symptoms have changed. I don't know if they're all coronavirus related, but again, this thing in the back of my neck, shoulder, it worries me a little bit because it's a recent development, and no one is telling me whether or not it's related. I don't feel like my local doctor can help me very much -- they're looking to me for answers."

Hasty, meanwhile, is looking to the CDC for answers. So far, he hasn't gotten any.

"I was told to be calm and sit tight for a few days, and I feel like I've done that,” Hasty said. “I feel like today, I'd love to have some direction on what do I do next, you know what? What do I tell the people who are quarantined because they had contact with me, and they are waiting for an FDA confirmation before they start counting their days."

As for his days, he never had a fever, but he says he had aches, shortness of breath, a mild cough, and some congestion.

But today he's doing well and updating you to keep you informed.

“We're trying to be part of the solution, not part of some additional problem here,” Hasty said.

