One man shot in Burke County Sunday morning

Sunday, May 31, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office says one man is shot and in the hospital after a shooting early this morning on Zerbee Lane in Morris Village.

At 12 a.m., officials say they arrived to the 100 block of Zerbee Lane. Upon arrival, deputies located a male that had been shot once. He was transported to AUMC with what deputies say appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies have located a female they say is believed to be the shooter. The gun suspected to be used in the shooting was also recovered.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard says, "There is no threat to the community at this time from anyone involved in the incident."

