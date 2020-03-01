One man dead after motorcycle crash during Sandlapper Enduro Race in Salley

Sunday, March 1st, 2020

SALLEY, SC (WRDW/WAGT)-- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Salley.

The coroner says it happened Sunday morning at 9:50 a.m. They say officers responded to a down motorcyclist in a wooded area off of Altees Corbett Rd. in Salley. They also say this is where a Sandlapper Enduro Race, which is an off-road motorcycle race, was being held.

According to the coroner, 56-year-old John T. Nutt of Albany, Georgia was identified as the motorcyclist and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say Nutt was participating in the race and wearing a helmet and other protective clothing when he veered from a trail and was ejected from his motorcycle.

Officials also say the preliminary investigation did not show Nutt striking a tree or what caused him to veer from the trail.

According to the Aiken County Visitors Center website, the Sandlapper Enduro race is a two-day timed race event that is composed of 5 to 6 race sections. Riders will cover 60 to 80 miles in total during a race. Kids race on Saturday and adults race on Sunday.

This year, the race was held at the Hollow Creek Fire Department and is an important fundraiser for the fire department.

The coroner's offices says the body will be sent to Newberry for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

