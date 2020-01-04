One man behind bars after car chase from Richmond County into Jefferson County

Saturday, January 4, 2020

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Jefferson County deputies say one man is behind bars after a car chase Friday night that started in Richmond County and ended in Jefferson County.

Deputies say the suspect driver is 53 year-old Jose Reveron of Augusta. Reveron was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Jail.

The Jefferson County Communications Center says they received a call for assistance from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Friday night at 8:01 p.m. about a car chase headed towards Jefferson County on US Hwy 1.

RCSO dispatch told the Communications Center that the driver of the vehicle, a White Honda Odyssey Van, was possibly a suspect in a burglary that had occurred in Richmond County.

Jefferson County Deputies and Wrens Police Officers were dispatched and made contact with the suspect vehicle between Wrens and the Richmond County line.

JCSO Deputies and WPD Officers joined RCSO Deputies in the chase which traveled through Wrens, south on US Hwy 1 to Louisville, through Louisville and south on US Hwy 1 into Wadley, Georgia.

Deputies say one of the officers performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle on the US HWY 1 by-pass in Wadley and the chase ended.

According to deputies, the car was also occupied by a 37 year-old female believed to be the driver's wife and 8 children believed to belong to the driver and his wife.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 14. They say all of the children were transported to the Jefferson Hospital Emergency Room by Gold Cross EMS and treated for minor injuries. DFACS has been notified of the situation.

The Georgia State Patrol is in charge of the accident scene.

Reveron will be charged with numerous traffic offenses and possibly other offenses as the investigation progresses.