Wednesday, March 25, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Officials with the Richmond County deputies and Georgia Department of Transportation tell News 12 one lane is opening on Bobby Jones after a fuel spill.

Officials say a tractor ran off Bobby Jones Expressway as it was exiting into I-20 East. They say some fuel was spilled, but there are no reported injuries.

