Saturday, January 18, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One lane is closed on I-20 westbound after a deadly accident, according to the Columbia County Coroner's Office.

The single car accident occurred near mile marker 192 just after 3 p.m. The coroner's office says one person is dead.

We are working to get more details at this time.