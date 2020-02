Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

BAMBERG, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Several districts in the CSRA are opting to delay or close school Friday due to weather conditions.

Bamberg One has opted to wait to open the doors of their schools two hours later than normal due to weather and road conditions.

Screven County has closed school for all students and staff due to road conditions.

No other schools in the area have made decisions on school delays due to weather.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.