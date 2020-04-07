One dead in fatal shooting in Barnwell County

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

BARWELL CO. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 19-year-old has died after a fatal shooting in Barnwell County today.

According to the report, Jeffrey B Corley, 19, of Jones Bridge Rd, Blackville was found about 1:15 PM today, with a gunshot wound.

He was found in the 100 block of Hiott St., Barnwell.

Corley was transported to the Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Clinic and was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy will be performed.

The case is under investigation by Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Dept., and SLED.

