Wednesday, July 24, 2019

APPLING, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead following an accident on Cobbham Road, the coroner's office confirms.

According to the coroner's office, that accident happened just before 3 p.m.

Details remain extremely limited.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved