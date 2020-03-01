One dead and one taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Allendale

Sunday, March 1st, 2020

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Allendale County Coroner confirms investigators are on the scene of a deadly stabbing at Oakland Drive Apartments in Allendale.

The coroner says one person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital in Augusta. There is no information yet on what exactly happened, but they do confirm that SLED is on the scene along with the Allendale City Police Department.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released. The coroner says they are working to notify family first.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more.

