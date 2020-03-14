One dead after collision in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- One person is dead after a head-on collision just south of Johnston 6:20 Friday evening.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the driver was going South on Highway 121 south of Johnston. The car crossed over into the opposite lane, hitting another car head on.

The driver of the car that crossed over was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other driver suffered no injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

